Norazlan Mohd Razali appointed new MACC deputy chief commissioner

Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali (right) has been appointed new deputy chief commissioner of MACC with immediate effect. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior director of investigation Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali has been appointed the commission’s Deputy Chief Commissioner of Prevention, effective today.

Norazlan, 57, replaces Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil, who has reached compulsory retirement age, according to a statement issued by MACC today.

Norazlan, who joined MACC on Feb 9, 1989, has held several posts, including as Selangor MACC director, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) director, Chief of Staff at Executive Office of the MACC Chief Commissioner, Head of the Integrity Unit of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and Johor MACC director.

Following Norazlan’s appointment to a new post, Senior Director of Special Operations Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim has been appointed senior director of investigation, effective today.

Head of Integrity Unit at the Transport Ministry, Datuk Tan Kang Sai has been appointed to replace Hishamuddin, it said. — Bernama