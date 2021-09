Health workers conduct Covid-19 swab tests at Flat Taman Desaria in Petaling Jaya August 29, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases rose to 20,988 today, up from yesterday’s 18,762.

This brings the country’s total number of positive cases to 1,786,004 since the start of the pandemic.

