Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip further to 18,762 today but Sabah, Sarawak catching up to Selangor

A man waks past a Malaysia Prihatin wall decoration in Kuala Lumpur August 25, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Malaysia’s latest Covid-19 cases went down a little today, registering at 18,762 nationwide.

Selangor still has the most infections at 3,711 but the Borneo states appear to be gaining ground.

Sabah recorded 2,430 cases today, and Sarawak 2,414 cases, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted.

Other states that recorded four figures in the daily infection rate include Johor at 1,993 cases, followed by Penang (1,762), Kedah (1,585), and Kelantan (1,504).

A total of 1,765,016 cases overall have been reported in the country since the outbreak last year.

MORE TO COME



