Fifty-two foreigners detained in Melaka Immigration Dept raid on construction site

MELAKA, Sept 1 — The Melaka Immigration Department detained 52 foreigners under Op Sapu in a raid at a construction site in Kota Laksamana here yesterday.

Its director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said the 1.30am raid was conducted following a public tip-off and intelligence work.

He said 41 Bangladeshis and 11 Myanmar nationals, aged between 25 and 45, were detained for committing various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/1963.

“A total of 134 foreigners were checked during the operation and they are believed to be working as construction workers in the surrounding areas,” he said in a statement here today.

Anirwan said among the offences committed were not having any valid identification documents and overstaying.

He said further inspection found that the employer has failed to provide proper accommodation for their workers in accordance with regulations under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“A witness summons form was also issued to the employer’s representative to facilitate further probe into the matter,” he said.

Anirwan said all those detained were taken to the Melaka Tengah District Health Centre to undergo the Covid-19 screening test before being sent to an immigration detention depot. — Bernama