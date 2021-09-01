Covid-19: State minister says over half of 2,430 infections in Sabah backlog cases

According to Datuk Masidi Manjun’s statement, 1,030 were recorded from samples screened two to three days ago, 221 from four to five days ago and 274 from five days and more. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 1 — More than half of 2,430 new Covid-19 cases recorded on September 1 in Sabah are backlog cases, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

According to his statement, 1,030 were recorded from samples screened two to three days ago, 221 from four to five days ago and 274 from five days and more.

One new cluster, Kluster Kinabatangan 2, was recorded in Kinabatangan.

“Close contact screening contributed 56 per cent (1362) of all cases today, symptomatic screening 30.2 per cent (734) and 6.4 per cent (156) were obtained through symptomatic screening.

“Meanwhile, 1732 patients are in Category 2, 652 in Category 1, 24 people in Category 3, five patients in Category 4 and 13 people in category 5. Four cases are still under investigation,” he said.

As of August 31, Masidi said almost at 60 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have taken a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine. — Borneo Post Online