Singapore president receives credential from Malaysia’s new high commissioner

The new Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, August 31, 2021. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 — Singapore President Halimah Yacob today received a credential from Malaysia’s 17th High Commissioner to Singapore, Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

The president, who announced it in her latest Facebook update, also received credentials from the Republic of Estonia’s Ambassador Priit Turk; and European Union’s Ambassador Iwona Piórko Bermig.

“I welcomed them to Singapore and wished them a fruitful tenure here,” she wrote.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had, on June 15, presented instruments of appointment to Azfar and 18 other new Malaysian envoys assigned to missions abroad.

Azfar, 50, began service as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer in 1996.

He was a director-general of the Department of Maritime Affairs in the Foreign Ministry and a former ambassador to France. — Bernama