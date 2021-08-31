In Penang, factory worker in critical condition after group attack

Seberang Perai Selatan police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said police received a call regarding the incident at 7.20pm from Sungai Bakap Hospital informing that a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of being hacked with a sharp object in the attack. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

NIBONG TEBAL, Aug 31 — A factory worker was seriously injured being attacked by a group of men while buying food at a stall at the Taman Merak night market, Simpang Ampat here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said police received a call regarding the incident at 7.20pm from Sungai Bakap Hospital (HSB) informing that a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries as a result of being hacked with a sharp object in the attack.

“The victim who lives in Taman Merak is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the victim who was buying food at a stall at the night market was attacked by six masked men believed to be armed with sharp objects,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the victim who lost a lot of blood as a result of the incident was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

He said the six suspects are believed to be locals and those with information on the case are urged to contact the police.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama