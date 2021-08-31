Agriculture Ministry announces additional RM2.8m in aid for Yan, Kuala Muda farmers

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee speaks at the Srikanda Muda Programme in Kuala Lumpur, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (Mafi) today announced an additional aid of RM2.8 million through the Padi Crop Disaster Fund (TBTP) for farmers affected by the floods in Yan and Kuala Muda, Kedah.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the rate would be at RM1,800 per hectare with a maximum of three hectares.

"The assessment will be carried out by the technical department subject to the stipulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)," he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Kiandee was briefed by the ministry’s top officials on the flood situation in Kedah after officially starting work at his office at Wisma Tani here

According to Kiandee, the floods caused damage to about 15,811.6 hectares of the padi crop in Kedah, including 34.2 hectares in Boi, Yan, which is under the supervision of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada), was damaged in the floods.

The floods also damaged about 18.4 hectares of the crop in Merbok, which is under the supervision of the Farmers Organisation Board and 15,759 hectares under the Agriculture Department, he added.

Prior to this, the government had allocated RM1.1 million to rehabilitate 34 hectares of padi farming areas in Kampung Titi Bakong and Kampung Rendang Pasir, Yan, that were affected by the floods caused by the water surge phenomenon from Gunung Jerai last Aug 18. — Bernama