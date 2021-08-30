Terengganu to reopen tourism sector on Sept 1

A general view of Pulau Redang August 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 30 — The Terengganu tourism sector will be officially opened on Sept 1 but only individuals who are fully vaccinated will be able to enjoy the privilege.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman said the opening of the tourism sector included popular island resorts like Pulau Kapas in Marang, Pulau Redang in Kuala Nerus, Pulau Tenggol off Dungun and Tasik Kenyir located in Hulu Terengganu.

“Actually the island resorts have been opened since early this month to individuals who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine but activities like snorkeling and diving are still not allowed. As a result, many operators decided not to open shop since tourists who go to the islands are actually looking for such activities.

“But beginning Sept 1, these activities will be allowed. However, tourists and those participating in the activities must follow the rules and the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told reporters after attending a special prayer for the reopening of the tourism sector in Terengganu which is under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

He said among the SOP agreed upon is that only completely vaccinated domestic tourists are allowed and premises owners must adhere to the public health protocol to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.

Ariffin also said in line with opening of the tourism sector, accommodation services like lodges, home stays and hotels are also allowed to operate.

However destinations like zoos, museums, theme parks and art galleries are still not allowed to operate.

Also out of bounds is Pulau Perhentian and it will not be allowed to open on Sept 1 after positive Covid-19 cases were detected on the island.

Ariffin said the island would only be opened after things returned to normal.

Meanwhile, he said to live up to the tagline ‘We Are Safe To Visit’, the state government will continue to organise promotions of tourism products in the state to revive the industry..

In another development, Ariffin said Terengganu is third in the average hotel occupancy from January to June this year, after Sarawak and Perlis.

He said based on the data collected from the Malaysian Association of Hotels, Terengganu branch, the occupancy rate in the state is 35 per cent, while Sarawak and Perlis each registered 62 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

“The occupancy rate for hotels in Terengganu is driven by the hotels under quarantine programme for workers in the oil and gas sector. They have to be quarantined before and after returning from the offshore rigs.

Some 16 out of the 36 hotels in Terengganu are registered with MAH under the quarantine programme,” he said. — Bernama