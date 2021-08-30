Selangor may loan Covid-19 vaccine to another state, says MB

Foreign workers receive their Covid-19 jab during the Selangor Vaccination Programme at Pusat Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya August 11, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — The Selangor government is considering loaning its Covid-19 vaccine stocks from the Selangor Vaccine programme (Selvax) to another state, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Without revealing which state he was referring to, Amirudin said the state government was currently waiting for a decision from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) regarding the permission to loan the vaccine.

“If CITF approves and guarantees the return (of the vaccines), God willing, we will provide the loan because the stocks we have are for the booster shots,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

On August 19, the media reported that Selangor will loan a total of 500,000 doses of vaccine purchased for the Selvax programme to CITF for states experiencing a spike in cases.

On August 26, the Penang government announced that Selangor has agreed to lend 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine in order to vaccinate the remaining unvaccinated Penangites. — Bernama