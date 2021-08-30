Sabah govt, leaders convey condolences to family of former governor Sakaran Dandai

Family members offer prayers after the body of Tun Sakaran Dandai was buried at the Sabah Warriors’ Mausoleum August 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The Sabah government has conveyed its condolences to the family of former Sabah Governor Tun Sakaran Dandai who died early today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor hoped that Sakaran’s wife Toh Puan Siti Rukaiyah Abdullah and family would be patient and remain strong in this time of grief.

He said the country, particularly Sabah, had lost a statesman who had made outstanding contributions in the fields of politics, administration and religion.

“Tun Sakaran is an influential political leader in the state. Let us pray for his soul to be placed with the beloved servants of Allah.

“The services and contributions of the late Tun Sakaran, whether in politics, administration and religion, are very valuable and meaningful to the state and the country,” he said in a statement.

Sakaran, 91, breathed his last at the Gleneagles Hospital here at 5.30am today. He was admitted to the hospital for suspected Covid-19 infection on August 18 before being warded in the intensive care unit over the past five days.

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal also expressed sadness over the passing of Sakaran whom he regarded as his own father, and was among the leaders responsible to introduce him to the political arena more than 35 years ago.

Another former Chief Minister of Sabah Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak called on the people to pray that Sakaran’s soul would be blessed and placed among the pious.

Parti Cinta Sabah president Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who is also former foreign minister, said the people of Sabah were deeply saddened by the passing of a religious and political figure.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said Malaysia, especially Sabah, had lost a true fighter who always strived to improve the lives of the people. — Bernama