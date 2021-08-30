Rooster fitted with blade for cockfight kills owner in Bintulu

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the incident took place during a cockfighting activity at an oil palm plantation at Kilometre 34, Jalan Bintulu-Miri at 2pm. — AFP pic

BINTULU, Aug 30 — A 42-year-old man died from serious injuries after he was attacked by his own fighting cock here on yesterday, police said.

Sarawak Police Commissioner, Datuk Aidi Ismail, in a statement today said the incident took place during a cockfighting activity at an oil palm plantation at Kilometre 34, Jalan Bintulu-Miri near here at 2pm.

“The man was attacked by his own fighting cock and sustained injuries on the legs from the blade tethered to the rooster’s feet resulting in intense bleeding during the cockfighting activity at the plantation.

“The man was confirmed dead while undergoing treatment at the Bintulu Hospital,” he said.

Subsequently, he said the Bintulu district police headquarters CID arrested six people who were suspected to be involved in the case.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1952 and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

The case was also being investigated under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021, he added. — Bernama