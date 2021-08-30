FT Ministry to continue implementing existing policies, says minister

Federal Territories Ministry Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim receives his appointment letter from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara, August 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The Federal Territories Ministry will continue to implement policies introduced by the previous administration, said its minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

“The existing policies will be implemented as usual,” he told a media conference on his first day at work at the ministry here.

Shahidan and his deputy Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias were among 30 Cabinet ministers and 37 deputy ministers who took their respective oaths of office before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur today.

“We will meet from time to time and, God willing, we will do our best especially to prove our performance within 100 days,” said Shahidan who had held the post of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 2013 to 2018.

The post of Federal Territories Minister was previously held by Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is now the Communications and Multimedia Minister. — Bernama