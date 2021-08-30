Covid-19: New Cabinet determined to help alleviate people’s burden, say ministers

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government is currently in a very challenging situation as it needed to meet the aspirations of the people who want the best service from the government. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The new Cabinet members who were sworn in today are determined to focus on alleviating the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newly-minted Communications and Multimedia Minister (KKMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government is currently in a very challenging situation as it needed to meet the aspirations of the people who want the best service from the government.

“I feel that we (government) do not have much time but to continue to work hard, especially to succeed in all the new goals set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the context of the ‘Malaysian family’.

In addition, we also need to proceed with the plans that had been running before this, especially the National Recovery Plan (PPN) and programmes related to the fight against Covid-19.

“This is to make our country safer and for life to return to normal soon,” he told Bernama after the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers and deputy ministers at Istana Negara here today.

Annuar who was Federal Territories Minister in the previous administration under former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, said before anything the first thing he would do in helming KKMM was to get an initial briefing.

“Subsequently, we will visit all the agencies under the ministry before we start making plans, especially for the first 100 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parit Sulong MP Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad who returned as Higher Education Minister said, she would work to improve the weaknesses in the ministry.

“I thank the Prime Minister for once again having the trust in me. God willing, with the help of the various committees in the ministry, we will improve on the previous weaknesses,” she said.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid meanwhile said, he would see what immediate assistance could be channelled to the rural population as they face the pandemic.

“Insya Allah, I will focus on matters that will help ease the people’s burden at this difficult time,” he said. — Bernama