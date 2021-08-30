Covid-19: Community vaccine mobilisation programme for Penang hawkers, traders launches today

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government was confident that it would achieve its target to provide the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 12,000 Penang hawkers and traders by September 2. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 30 — The Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme for hawkers and traders, launched throughout Penang today, has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response after recording more than 10,000 registrations

State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government was confident that it would achieve its target to provide the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 12,000 Penang hawkers and traders by September 2.

“A total of 10 specially modified buses will serve as vaccination centres during the Movak programme and have been equally distributed in five Penang districts,” he told a press conference today.

Earlier, Jagdeep visited the Movak programme held at the Penang City Stadium here with Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud and representatives from the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

The Movak programme is also held at Dewan Perda (Southwest district), Dewan Datuk Haji Ahmad Badawi (Seberang Perai Utara), Jalan Betek Sports Complex (Seberang Perai Tengah) and Batu Kawan Stadium (Seberang Perai Selatan).

“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the federal government and the Housing and Local Government Ministry for making this possible and hopefully, we will soon be free from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The Movak programme is a collaborative effort between the Penang Secretariat Office, Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), Housing and Local Government Ministry, Penang Health Department, MBPP and MBSP. — Bernama