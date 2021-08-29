Cops nab 15 during ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ in KL

Police man a roadblock on the first day of the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam January 13, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Police arrested 15 local men at several locations here for committing various traffic offences under ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the suspects, aged between 17 and 33 years old, were rounded up between 11pm last night and 3 am today.

“The first suspect was arrested in Jalan Bangsar and the police seized a bottle of water believed to contain ‘ketum’ water, while five motorcyclists were nabbed for reckless riding and performing dangerous stunts on the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH),” he said in a statement today.

Seven more suspects were detained while performing stunts on their motorcycles and racing against each other on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Highway (DUKE), he said, adding that two men were also arrested in Sentul on suspicion of using a fake vehicle registration number.

He said all the suspects were detained under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952, Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Sarifudin said police had issued a total of 978 summonses for various traffic offences during the operation.

Meanwhile, he said the police would step up operations from time to time to curb street gangsters and urged road users to comply with the law.

He said the public can contact the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or the nearest police station if they have any queries or information. — Bernama