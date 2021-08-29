Annuar Musa: 2021 National Day to be celebrated in the best way possible despite Covid-19

A man places a large Malaysian flag in front of a house at Kg Perlis, Balik Pulau August 15, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — The 2021 National Day celebration would be carried out in the best way possible even though the country is still combating the Covid-19 pandemic, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said all preparations for the National Day celebration this year have been planned well to ensure it followed the guidelines stipulated by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council (MKN).

The MP for Ketereh said this year’s celebration would be held physically but on a smaller scale with limited participants and guests such as the cap on 50 guests without any other spectators on location.

“In terms of performance, there is a maximum limit of 400 participants in total while each group should not have more than 100 participants performing at one time in compliance with physical distancing requirement,” he told the media today after witnessing the full rehearsal of the 2021 National Day celebration here.

Annuar was named Communications and Multimedia Minister during the announcement of the Cabinet line-up by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Annuar would be taking his oath of office at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

“I am satisfied with all preparations especially in the arrangement of the National Day proceeding which is different from previous years,” he said and added that the occasion could be viewed via television with various inputs and programmes prepared.

Annuar also hoped the weather would be fair on Aug 31 to enable all performances proceed smoothly.

According to him, if the weather is not suitable for air show, Plan B of the National Day celebration which is more concise would be carried out without the air show.

In this regard, Annuar urged the people to support the spirit of the Malaysian Family in conjunction with the National Day celebration and to display togetherness and confidence to win the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With a confidence to win together, we know all plans especially the National Recovery Plan which is being implemented would be successful and the people would really be independent from the dangers of the outbreak with the spirit of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

The concept of the Malaysian Family which was introduced by Ismail Sabri in his maiden speech as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, called on Malaysians of various religions, races and ethnics to jointly rehabilitate the situation in the country. — Bernama