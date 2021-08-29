Air Selangor gets MBOR recognition

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has made its way into the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for the “Largest Participation for Virtual Song Presentation” in conjunction with the 64th National Day celebrations.

Air Selangor corporate communications head Elina Baseri said MBOR confirmed the entry when 3,126 staff of Air Selangor headquarters and all its regional offices in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya participated on Aug 20 in the rendition of “Tanggal 31 Ogos” song originally sung by the late Datuk Sudirman Hj Arshad on Aug 20.

“Despite the constraints we had to face being under Phase One of National Recovery Plan, Air Selangor succeeded in making the event a success via the various online platforms that we have.

“The event was held with the aim at instilling patriotism among our staff at Air Selangor apart from supporting the spirit of #kitajagakita throughout the pandemic period which is challenging,” she said in a statement today.

And to celebrate further this year’s theme “Malaysia Prihatin”, Air Selangor also distributed 150 ‘Box of Hope’ basic food supplies to the needy around Semenyih, Kajang and Sungai Ramal, on Aug 24. — Bernama