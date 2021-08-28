Tokyo Paralympics: National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin clinches first gold for Malaysia, breaks record

National paralympic powerlifter athlete Bunyau Bonnie Gustin wins the first gold medal for the 72 kilogram (kg) category during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum August 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

TOKYO, Aug 28 — National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin pulled off an amazing feat when he won the first gold medal for Malaysia on the fourth day of the Tokyo Paralympic Games today.

What was more impressive was that the Sarawakian, who was born in Serian, also broke the Paralympics record of 227 kg set by Rasool Mohsin from Iraq in Rio 2016 when he lifted 228kg in his third attempt on the first day of the sport.

However, Bonnie did not better his own world record of 230kg that he set at the 11th Fazza Dubai Powerlifting World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last June when he failed to lift 231kg in his fourth attempt.

The silver medal was won by Egyptian athlete Mahmoud Attia while the bronze went to Micky Yule of Great Britain. — Bernama