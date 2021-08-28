NSC: EMCO in four localities in Sabah, three in Pahang from Aug 30 to Sept 12

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Four localities in Sabah and three in Pahang will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Monday till September 12.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO in Sabah involved Taman Ketiau, Platinum Apartment, Taman Teluk Villa and the Taman Sri Serigai people’s housing project in Putatan.

“The three localities in Pahang will involve Kampung Batu Balai, Kampung Congo and Kampung Perlok in Mukim Hulu Cheka, Jerantut,” he said in a statement today.

Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Tuhau, Matunggong, in Kudat, Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow had been extended until September 12.

He said the EMCO in several localities in Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled.

“These localities are Kampung Sungai Pukul and Kampung Muhibbah Raya in Tawau; Kampung Paka Kawiyan and Kampung Matupang in Ranau; Excellent Challenger 2 Plantation housing in Beluran; Block G, H, K, L, Megalong and Dongongon Municipal Area Phase 2, Dongongong township in Penampang and Kampung Sembirai Lebak Engad in Kota Belud,” he said.

Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Orang Asli Terisu, Pos Terisu in the Cameron Highlands district and Kampung Seberang Sungai Ular in Mukim Sungai Karang, Kuantan, Pahang, would end tomorrow instead of September 4. — Bernama