Sarawak ministers pledge to work harder after their reappointments in PM Ismail Sabri’s new Cabinet line-up

KUCHING, Aug 27 — Sarawak ministers today pledged to work harder following their reappointments in the new Cabinet announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob this morning.

Kapit Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who was reappointed as the minister of domestic trade and consumer affairs, said he is committed to continuing with the plans to help the federal government in recovering the economy and the retail and domestic trade.

“While I was leaving the ministry following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister, many plans have been framed to help the consumers and the business community in the country,” he said in a statement issued after his reappointment.

Nanta, who is also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, also thanked Ismail Sabri for his reappointment in the federal new Cabinet.

“I am also grateful to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg for his confidence in nominating me to serve in the federal government,” he said.

Batang Sadong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said she will strive to do the level best she can in the tourism, arts and culture ministry.

She said her reappointment to her former ministerial post shows that the prime minister has confidence in her to continue her service to the people as a member of the Cabinet.

“As stated by the prime minister, the minister who was appointed must show good performance in the next 100 days, and I will strive to do the best I can to face the challenges in helping the tourism and culture sector,” she said.

She also called on the team in the ministry to get together to move forward and make it happen.

Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju said he appreciated the prime minister’s trust and confidence in him to continue his service to the nation as the deputy minister in the ministry of energy and natural resources.

He pledged to work untiringly and serve the nation responsibly at the ministry under new minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said there is still much work to be done, saying he is more than ready to serve.

Ali said the prime minister’s decision to maintain continuity in many ministries bodes well for the nation, including the ministry of energy and natural resources.

“The ministry has a very wide portfolio, mainly overseeing and ensuring sustainable and responsible development of our natural resources and that the nation’s energy management has optimum oversight,” he added.

Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Datuk Willie Mongin said he humbly accepts the re-appointment as the deputy minister of primary industries, plantations and commodities

He said he will continue to work hard for all Malaysians, including Sarawakians, as a family.