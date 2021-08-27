Perak DAP chief slams health exco for failure to obtain enough Covid-19 vaccines for state

Nga was critical of Mohd Akmal Kamarudin in the latter's role as state health executive councillor. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 27 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming today criticised the state health executive councillor (exco) Mohd Akmal Kamarudin for failing to do his job in battling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The Aulong assemblyman said Perak lags far behind in the vaccination process even though the country had purchased a large amount of vaccines under the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF).

Nga said that the state health exco should demand CITF increase supply of vaccines to the state.

“Perak is now ranked 10th spot on adults who have received two doses of vaccines with only 42.8 per cent as compared to the national average status where it has reached 52 per cent for those who have completed two doses,” he said when debating the royal address at the Perak state assembly here.

“CITF has spent nearly RM5.8 billion on purchasing 76 million doses of vaccines. Why is Perak left out of the supply?

“The state health exco should answer this. Don’t run away from your responsibilities. If not capable to do your duty then better resign,” he said.

Nga also pointed out that only Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad has been going to the ground to inspect and monitor the Covid-19 situation when that job should have been done by the state health exco.

“However, we can’t even see the shadow of the state health exco. Until today I don’t even know his name,” he said.

Similarly, several other Opposition representatives, namely Datuk Asmuni Awi (Manjoi - Amanah) Tan Kar Hing (Simpang Pulai - PKR), Howard Lee (Pasir Pinji - DAP) also criticised the state health exco for failing to address Covid-19 issues during yesterday’s debate session.

Akmal was not scheduled to speak in the Perak state assembly today. His turn to debate the royal address is next Monday.

Nga also suggested that the government provide a subsidy and set a ceiling price for the RTK-Antigen (self-test) kits so that the public can afford to carry out Covid-19 screening often.

“At the moment, the RTK-Antigen self-test kits are expensive and priced between RM30 for RM40. Therefore, the government should set a ceiling price based on the production cost,” he explained.

He also said that mass screening should be held throughout all 59 state constituencies in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 in the state.

Separately, Nga also suggested that the State Opposition leader be given equal status to that of a state executive councillor.

“In Parliament, the former prime minister has made the promise that the Opposition leader must be equal to a minister. The state should also follow suit,” he said.