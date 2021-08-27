Penang CM urges new federal govt to focus on states with spike in Covid-19 cases

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during a visit to the vaccination centre at the Gurney Paragon Mall in George Town August 17, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 27 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his new line up of ministers to focus on states that have been seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

The Penang lawmaker said attention should be on reaching out to help the various states, outside of Klang Valley, that are seeing more Covid-19 cases.

“I call on the prime minister and the new health minister and other related ministers to reach out to the various states that witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases, whether it is to accelerate vaccination or taking measures in public health initiatives and to ensure the public health care facilities are adequate to meet the spike in cases,” he said in a brief press conference today.

He pointed out that there is now a higher death rate and this should be the main concern for everyone right now.

“I hope the new ministers will immediately take appropriate action to control the situation now,” he said.

Chow was commenting on Ismail Sabri’s announcement of the new Cabinet line-up.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the handing over of medical equipment to PGCARE Alliance in Komtar today.