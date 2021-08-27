NSC: EMCO in five localities in Sabah, Kelantan from Sunday

National Security Council director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in a statement today, the EMCO in Sabah involved Kampung Debut in Ranau and Kampung Tindai Kolopis in Penampang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Two localities in Sabah and three in Kelantan will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sunday to September 11.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in a statement today, the EMCO in Sabah involved Kampung Debut in Ranau and Kampung Tindai Kolopis in Penampang.

He said in Kelantan the EMCO involved two localities in the Pasir Mas sub-district namely Kampung Bayu Lalang and a part of Kampung Banggol Kemian as well as a part of Kampung Repek in the Gual Periok sub-district.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Brunei, Membakut in Beaufort and Kampung Manggaris 2 in Kota Marudu, Sabah, scheduled to end tomorrow, would be extended until September 11, however, the EMCO in 11 other localities in the state would end tomorrow as scheduled.

The localities are Kampung Siasai Dundau in Kota Belud; Rumah Kongsi Tapak Bina Prima, Lumat in Beaufort; Sri Semarak People’s Housing Project in Tawau; Kampung Sembulan Tengah & Lama in Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Rancangan Kalabakan in Kalabakan; Lorong Mat Salleh Batu 2, Jalan Apas in Tawau; Kampung Contoh in Putatan and Kampung Darau, Menggatal in Kota Kinabalu.

He said the EMCO in three other localities in Sabah would also end tomorrow as scheduled, namely Kampung Pulutan and Kampung Mansiang in Menggatal as well as the Hyatt Centric construction site.

Apart from that, Rodzi said the EMCO in Jalan Blue Valley-Lojing, Cameron Highlands in Pahang would also end tomorrow as scheduled.

“The EMCO in Kampung Lela Jasa, Olak Jeram sub-district, Kuala Krai in Kelantan and Bandar Sinsuran, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah will also end tomorrow, earlier than scheduled,” he added. — Bernama