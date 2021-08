Volunteers place the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll reached 15,550 today, after 339 more patients died from the disease over the past 24 hours.

Today’s deaths were also only slightly lower than the record of 393 set yesterday, keeping August on track to be Malaysia’s deadliest month for Covid-19 by far.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also revealed that 982 Covid-19 patients were currently in intensive care units (ICU) across the country, with 470 of them requiring ventilators.

MORE TO COME