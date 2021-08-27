Johor MB hopes new Cabinet will immediately focus on Covid-19 pandemic

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the 100-day targets set by the prime minister would allow the public to evaluate the ministers’ performance. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 ― Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the rising number of Covid-19 cases meant the new Cabinet must immediately focus on tackling the pandemic.

He said the people did not want rhetoric but leaders who could deliver.

“The people value results as evaluations are made based on performance,” said Hasni in a statement tonight

Hasni said the 100-day targets set by the prime minister would allow the public to evaluate the ministers’ performance.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, hoped Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government could develop new approaches to combating the pandemic.

“I am confident that the people have high hopes for the newly appointed Cabinet to bring Malaysia to a more developed and prosperous country,” he said.

This morning, Ismail Sabri announced his 31 ministers including four senior ministers who made up his new Cabinet, along with 38 deputy ministers.