Hannah Yeoh questions Azalina’s exclusion from Cabinet, suggests Umno woman as next Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — DAP’s Hannah Yeoh, who previously proposed Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said for three ministerial posts, expressed her disappointment today that the Umno MP was left out of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new Cabinet.

The Segambut MP said Azalina’s exclusion meant there will not be a reliable spokesman for children.

“I now want Ismail Sabri to make Azalina Othman Speaker for greater check and balance,” Yeoh posted on Twitter in response to the new Cabinet announcement this morning.

Just days ago, the Opposition lawmaker suggested Azalina as the most capable candidate to head the Home Ministry, Law Minister and Women’s Ministry simultaneously.

Yeoh commended the Pengerang MP for her bipartisanship when the latter was deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker and consulting Opposition MPs for their views in Parliament.

Yeoh was mostly critical of the new Cabinet lineup, describing it as similar to the previous Cabinet under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin with just a rotation of portfolios among the same group of people.

However, she commended Ismail on certain switches.

“Glad Takiyuddin is no longer Minister of Law. Wan Junaidi is definitely a better choice,” she said referring to Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Jaafar replacing PAS’ Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

Takiyuddin is now the Energy and Natural Resources minister.

Yeoh also expressed disappointment that Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim had replaced Keterah MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa as the Federal Territories minister.

“FT Ministry went from Kelantan to Perlis MP. KL needs a KL voice!” she tweeted.

Yeoh also said Umno, under Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, suffered a great loss and claimed that the party had been sidelined by Ismail Sabri.

“But ultimately, Malaysians pay the greatest price for the same incompetency to rule,” she said.