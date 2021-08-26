SDMC: 99.85pc of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak in categories 1 and 2

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, Aug 26 — About 99.85 per cent or 2,021 of the 2,024 new daily cases of Covid-19 recorded in Sarawak today are in categories 1 (no symptoms) and 2 (minor symptoms).

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said one case was in category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) while two cases were in category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator).

The JPBN also reported two more deaths today from Covid-19, bringing the cumulative number to 510 people.

It said among the areas recording a high number of cases were Kuching with 848, followed by Samarahan (200), Serian (198) and Sibu (161).

The new positive cases have brought the cumulative figure in the state to 105,072, with the 1,667 new daily cases recorded yesterday. — Bernama