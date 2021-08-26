MCMC warns of suspicious emails using chairman’s name, says most likely a scam

MCMC said there were individuals detected using the name of its chairman through suspicious email addresses which, among others, contained instructions to the commission’s Finance and Accounts Department head regarding the matter. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek has never issued any emails regarding procurement and payment matters to international vendors.

MCMC, in a statement today, said there were certain individuals detected using the name of its chairman through suspicious email addresses which, among others, contained instructions to the commission’s Finance and Accounts Department head regarding the matter.

“However, our investigation reveals that the email was never issued by the MCMC chairman. We want to emphasise that the official email address for MCMC staff ends with the domain name mcmc.gov.my and not other domain names.

“At the same time, any official business will be done transparently and not through emails like this,” the statement read.

Therefore, MCMC reminded the public to be wary of the existence of suspicious emails using the names of organisation leaders as it is most likely a scam tactic by irresponsible parties.

It also advised the public to contact the authorities for further verification if unsure about the authenticity of the content of such emails. — Bernama