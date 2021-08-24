Report: Muhyiddin to decide Bersatu nominees for PM Ismail’s Cabinet

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Razali Idris said the party held a meeting recently and gave its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic) full mandate to decide who among its members to nominate for a Cabinet position. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) appears to be confident that it will have representation in the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who is from Umno.

Bersatu supreme council member Datuk Razali Idris said the party held a meeting recently and gave its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin full mandate to decide who among its members to nominate for a Cabinet position, Sinar Harian reported today.

“I think Muhyiddin’s relationship with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is really close.

“We leave it to Muhyiddin to decide whether to change the old minister or to replace the new one, we give him a mandate,” Razali was quoted as saying.

He related that Ismail visited Muhyiddin at his house and had a discussion with his predecessor on the same day he was appointed prime minister.

However, Razali said that during the Bersatu meeting, its members did not discuss the intricacies of who should be nominated to Cabinet or which ministry the party should get.

He added that Muhyiddin as the previous prime minister was experienced enough to make the best decisions and that the party would not intervene in the decision making.

Ismail, who is Umno vice-president, was made deputy prime minister in the Muhyiddin Cabinet on July 7, just a little over a month before the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional government.

Muhyiddin resigned as prime minister on August 16 following the withdrawal of support from 15 Umno MPs.

Ismail who clocked in to work officially yesterday has promised to announce his Cabinet this week, after presenting the line-up to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also debunked several “lists” of potential candidates that have been circulating on social media, calling them fake and saying that discussions are still ongoing.