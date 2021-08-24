PM Ismail Sabri: Labuan to enter Phase Four of NRP, all business sectors to reopen

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the federal territory’s vaccination rate was now 92.4 per cent of its adult population while the previously high demand for intensive care unit (ICU) treatment due to Covid-19 has been eliminated. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Labuan will become the first location in Malaysia to enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan due to its high vaccination rate and low Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said the federal territory’s vaccination rate was now 92.4 per cent of its adult population while the previously high demand for intensive care unit (ICU) treatment due to Covid-19 has been eliminated.

“Considering the National Security Council special committee’s decision and Health Ministry’s advice, the government is announcing today that Labuan will move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan,” the PM said in a statement.

This entailed permission for all economic activities to resume subject to applicable standard operating procedures, Ismail Sabri said.

He also announced that Negri Sembilan will go from Phase One to Phase Two.

