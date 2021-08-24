Pahang receives RM10.2m for procurement of medical equipment for Covid-19 from federal govt

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Term of the Pahang State Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang, August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — The Pahang government was given an allocation of RM10.2 million by the federal government for procurement of medical equipment to deal with critical Covid-19 cases in three hospitals in the state, the state assembly was told today.

State Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman said of the amount, RM4.8 million was allocated to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HoSHAS) Temerloh (RM3.8 million) and Kuala Lipis Hospital, Lipis (RM1.6 million).

“This allocation ensures treatment for patients with serious symptoms, namely those in category four and five, especially in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he said in response to a question from Chow Yu Hui (DAP-Tras) who wanted to know the number of ICU beds in all government hospitals in the state and whether there was any plan to increase the number of such beds.

On a related development, Norol Azali said that of last August 20, Pahang recorded 394 deaths due to Covid-19 with 166 of them at the ICU.

Hospitals in Pahang have the capacity to treat Covid-19 patients, he said, adding that there are also two private hospitals that allocate 80 beds for such patients.

Meanwhile, Unity, Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin said the state government had allocated RM7.8 million for the Pahang Covid-19 Prihatin Assistance to help those affected by the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0.

“The assistance includes a one-off contribution of RM250 to senior citizens aged 80 and above as well as for people with disabilities,” she said to a question by Datuk Mustapa Long (BN-Padang Tengku) who wanted to know the efforts made by the government to help those with no fixed income.

To a supplementary question from from Leong Yu Man (DAP-Triang) on the fate of foreign women who have to care for their children after the death due to Covid-19 of the Malaysian husband, Shahaniza said they could apply for assistance through the elected representative in their respective areas. — Bernama