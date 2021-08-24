In Penang, woman loses RM70,000 to Macau scam syndicate

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the woman received a call from an individual, claiming to be from Telekom Malaysia, telling her that she had arrears in payment amounting to RM1,188. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 24 — A private sector employee in Mak Mandin, near here, lost RM70,000 of her savings after falling victim to a Macau scam syndicate recently.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 49-year-old woman received a call from an individual, claiming to be from Telekom Malaysia, telling her that she had arrears in payment amounting to RM1,188.

“The call was then transferred to a ‘police officer’ from the Seremban district police headquarters in Negri Sembilan who told the victim that she was involved in a money laundering case.

“The victim was then asked to provide her bank account information as well as Transaction Authorisation Code (TAC) and One-Time Pin (OTP),” he told reporters here today.

Noorzainy said the victim only realised that she had been cheated after finding out that there were transactions made from her account and lodged a police report yesterday. — Bernama