Covid-19: Pahang allows night markets to resume operations for fully vaccinated

Public complying with standard operating procedures by wearing face masks when visiting the Batu Caves Night Market on the first day of reopening during the re-implementation of MCO 2.0 February 5, 2020.

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — The Pahang government has allowed night markets, bundle sales and car boot sales to resume operations from today but only for visitors who have completed their vaccinations, said state Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Datuk Abd Rahim Muda.

Therefore, Abd Rahim said those who wished to enter the night markets would need to show their COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate as proof of having received two doses of the vaccines, adding that visitors and traders were required to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The operating hours for night markets are from 3pm to 9pm and the number of traders is set at 50 per cent of the existing trader capacity for a site. Only food and drinks as well as basic commodity traders are allowed on a rotating basis.

“Visitors are reminded not to eat or drink at the stalls, open areas or parking lots near the night market. No fittings or exchange of clothes are allowed as well,” he told a media conference at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

Abd Rahim said children and those above 70 were not encouraged to visit the night markets, while for traders, those above 60 were not encouraged as well.

Traders are also not allowed to conduct any entertainment activities, such as kiddie rides, claw machines or toy rentals. Also, no promotions or flyer distributions are allowed at the night markets.

Queue numbers, security personnel, physical distancing, the wearing of face masks and the use of MySejahtera QR codes are mandatory as well.

“If any visitor or trader is found to be Covid-19 positive, the location will be closed for three days for sanitisation purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuantan mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin said they would conduct regular checks and hoped that organisers could establish a monitoring team to ensure visitors and traders complied with the SOP. — Bernama