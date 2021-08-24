Bersatu supreme council member Lajim Ukin undergoing Covid-19 treatment

It is understood that the former Beaufort Member of Parliament was confirmed positive through a screening test before seeking treatment at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu about a week ago. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 24 — Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin is currently undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

It is understood that the former Beaufort Member of Parliament was confirmed positive through a screening test before seeking treatment at a private hospital here about a week ago.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun confirmed the matter and asked all parties to pray for the Bersatu Supreme Council member’s health.

“He is now in the hospital for treatment,” the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson told Bernama when contacted today.

Masidi also urged all parties not to make any speculation on the matter. — Bernama