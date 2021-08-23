TMJ to meet teachers who rejected Covid-19 vaccine on Aug 27

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, through a post on his Twitter account, said the meeting would be held at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan in Johor on Friday. — Picture from Facebook/HRH Crown Prince of Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 23 — The Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim will grant an audience to the group of teachers from the state who rejected the Covid-19 vaccination on Friday (August 27).

Tunku Ismail, through a post on his Twitter account, said the meeting would be held at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan here.

“I will meet with the Johor Education director and teachers at Bangunan Sultan Ibrahim, Bukit Timbalan together with the Johor Mufti and the state secretary this Friday.

“For the people’s health, safety and wellbeing are always protected. Insha-Allah,” he said.

Earlier, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said teachers should be an example as well as protect students and not endanger them by rejecting the Covid-19 vaccines.

Yesterday, Tunku Ismail summoned the Johor Education Department director and 779 teachers who rejected the Covid-19 vaccination to have an audience with him as soon as possible.

This was following State Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang telling the Johor State Assembly that a group of teachers had refused to be inoculated.

As of August 19, a total of 45,448 or 96.26 per cent of teachers in Johor have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine jab and 23,746 teachers have been fully vaccinated. — Bernama