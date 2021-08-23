Social Welfare Dept: Slight drop in number of flood victims in Perak

The Tengku Menteri mosque inundated with floodwater in Matang, Bukit Gantang in Perak, August 19, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 23 — The number of flood victims at the four temporary relief centres (PPS) in three districts in Perak dropped slightly to 271 people from 73 families this afternoon, compared to 291 people this morning.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the number of evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang PPS in the Larut, Matang and Selama district dropped to 82 people from 26 families compared to 102 people this morning.

“The number of evacuees at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak PPS in the Kerian district remains at 111 victims from 26 families while that at the SK Alor Pongsu PPS also remains unchanged with 68 people from 19 families.

“Meanwhile, in the Kampar district, the number of evacuees at the Kampung Batu 20 Multipurpose Hall is also unchanged, with 10 people from two families still placed at the PPS there,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, repair work on two sites of a bund in the Sungai Samagagah Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) in Alor Pongsu, which was damaged by strong currents last Friday, by using coconut trunks for piling had been completed to prevent river water from entering residential areas.

Kerian District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri said the Department of Drainage and Irrigation (JPS) would install bricks to strengthen the damaged bund after the piling work is completed.

“According to the planning, the JPS will also use several pumps to drain out water from the areas affected by the floods,” he said when met today.

He said they were also making early preparations to open another PPS at another school here as the flood water may flow into other villages. — Bernama