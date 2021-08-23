JKJAV: Over 55pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated as of yesterday

A man receives his Covid-19 jab aboard a RapidPenang bus, which doubles as a mobile vaccination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pai Chai, Batu Feringghi July 28, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Some 55.6 per cent of the country’s adult population, or 13,022,246 individuals, have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

An infographic shared on the committee’s official Twitter also showed that 18,258,947 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine, making the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) to 31,281,193 doses.

Cumulative vaccination report by state as of 22 August 2021.#LindungDiriLindungSemua pic.twitter.com/2E1svjcSti — Vaksin COVID-19 🇲🇾 (@JKJAVMY) August 23, 2021

On the daily vaccination, 441,100 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 303,545 being the first dose.

NIP was launched on Feb 24 to provide vaccinations to curb the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. — Bernama