In N. Sembilan, two individuals to face human trafficking charges in court tomorrow

Kuala Pilah District Police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the two, a man and a woman, are expected to be charged at 9am under Sections 372(1)(f) and 372B of the Penal Code. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEREMBAN, Aug 23 — Two individuals believed to be involved in a human trafficking case recently will be brought to the Kuala Pilah Magistrates’ Court, near here, tomorrow.

Kuala Pilah District Police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said the two, a man and a woman, are expected to be charged at 9am under Sections 372(1)(f) and 372B of the Penal Code.

According to him, a celebrity who was previously detained on suspicion of being involved in the case was only called in to facilitate investigations and not charged.

“The celebrity was detained only to assist investigations and will be a case witness,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Media outlets had previously reported that several individuals, including a celebrity in his 40s, were detained on August 1 to facilitate investigations into a human trafficking case believed to be linked to sexual exploitation.

Following the arrests, police rescued a Melanau woman at a hotel in Kuala Pilah and obtained a temporary court order to place the victim at a shelter in Johor. — Bernama