Cops seeking quartet over Kepong goldsmith robbery

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Police are tracking down four men believed to be locals suspected to be involved in the robbery of a goldsmith outlet in Jalan Metro Perdana, Kepong here, at 5.30pm yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the four suspects who wore face masks, helmets and armed with hammers and axes, took about just one minute to storm the outlet.

They escaped with several necklaces and bracelets believed to be worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit, he added.

“During the incident, one of the suspects pretended to scan the MySejahtera application before three other individuals stormed into the premises,” he said when met at the scene.

Beh said at the time of the robbery, seven female workers were on the premises, adding that one worker fainted after she was pushed by one of the suspects.

He said police had identified two motorcycles believed to be used by the suspects, adding that further investigations were being carried out.

He also urged the public who had information regarding the incident to come forward at any police station to assist in the investigation. — Bernama