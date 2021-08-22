New PM optimistic over Malaysia’s future, says can ‘balik kampung’ soon

A live telecast of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s speech is seen at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur August 22, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his optimism on the future of the country following the success of Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In his maiden address to the country, Ismail Sabri said that he is optimistic about the future prospect of going back to visiting parents in hometowns, celebrating festivities and travelling domestically.

He added that youngsters may soon again enjoy recreational activities, return to their higher learning institutions and children too can return to school soon.

“This is not just an empty dream, we have previously managed to bring down the statistics of Covid-19 patients.

“Based on data from last Friday, August 20, the daily cases in Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan have dropped drastically to a single digit for seven days in a row after achieving 90 per cent of adult herd immunity,” he said.

He also thanked all Malaysians who have given full cooperation to the NIP by coming forward and getting vaccinated, citing the ability to successfully fight against the Covid-19 pandemic requires commitment from the whole ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

He then appealed to those who have yet to register to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to do so, urging family members of this group to persuade them as soon as possible.

“By doing so, we are assisting and appreciating the sacrifices of our frontliners who are still struggling to ensure that we can live our lives in the new norm,” he said.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister at a palace ceremony in front of the king, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, where he pledged to fulfil his duties as prime minister.

The former deputy minister was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the back of support from 114 MPs including from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the splinter party whose rule was put to an abrupt end after some Umno MPs retracted their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Bera MP will take office amid heightened public concern about the worsening economy and the Covid-19 pandemic as the country is ravaged by the more contagious Delta variant, which has driven cases up in the five digits.