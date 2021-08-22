Johor govt announces additional RM11.1m allocation for state reps to assist with Covid-19

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the additional allocation will see all 56 of the state’s assemblymen receive RM150,000 each. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MB's Office

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 22 ― The Johor government has announced an additional allocation totalling RM11.1 million for all assemblymen and state constituency special coordination committees as part of its efforts to aid those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the additional allocation will see all 56 of the state’s assemblymen receive RM150,000 each.

In addition, the state government will also allocate RM100,000 each for 27 state constituency special coordination committees under the state legislative assembly.

“The additional allocations are to further assist the people who are in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope the contribution can be used in the best possible way for every assemblyman and special coordinating committee chairmen for the people’s welfare,” said Hasni.

He said this while answering a supplementary question from Aminolhuda Hassan (Amanah-Parit Yaani) regarding assistance channelled by the state government at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, said the Johor government has always been sensitive to the people’s needs by providing various assistance.

“This includes assistance from various state government departments or agencies such as the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAIJ), the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and local authorities.

“Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation and the Raja Zarith Sofiah Foundation are also active in channelling aid to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

On July 29, the state government had allocated RM4.15 million to all assemblymen and state constituency special coordination committees with each of them receiving RM50,000.

During the first Ihsan Johor economic stimulus package, the state government had allocated all 56 assemblymen RM20,000 each.

Last year, the state government tripled the allocations for assemblymen to RM150,000 from the previous RM50,000 under the Johor Budget 2021.