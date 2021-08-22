In Johor, state govt to counsel 779 teachers who refuse to be vaccinated

The Johor government today revealed that a total of 779 teachers in the state are reported to have refused getting the Covid-19 vaccine shots. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 22 ― The Johor government today revealed that a total of 779 teachers in the state are reported to have declined and rejected the Covid-19 vaccine shots.

Johor Education, Information, Heritage and Culture chairman Mazlan Bujang said the state government will call up the teachers who rejected the vaccine individually where they will be given information and counselling on the importance of being inoculated.

“We want the affected teachers to understand the vaccine’s importance, especially as the school session is expected to start in October.

“The Johor Education Department will assist by providing information to the teachers on the benefits of the vaccine so that they will be ready to receive their shots,” said Mazlan.

He was earlier replying to a supplementary question from Nor Hayati Bachok (Amanah-Maharani) on the vaccination rate of teachers in the state at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mazlan said as of August 19, a total of 45,448 or 96.26 per cent of teachers in Johor have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said a total of 23,746 teachers statewide have completed both doses of the vaccine.

“For members of the implementation group, a total of 6,539 or 91.43 per cent have received their first dose and a total of 2,816 or 39.37 per cent have completed both doses.

“As for the operational support staff, a total of 9,236 or 71.49 per cent have received their first dose and another 7,030 or 54.42 per cent have completed both doses,” said Mazlan, who is also the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said the Johor Education Department fully supports the cooperation between the state government and the State Health Department in ensuring that the vaccination programme reaches a 100 per cent target.

He said the cooperation involved school children as well as parents and guardians during the opening of the school session later.

“Referring to the Education Ministry’s media statement on August 15, the next school session will resume in stages starting October 3.

“Early notification will be made if there is a need to change the date following a risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council,” said Mazlan.

Last Sunday, the Education Ministry postponed the resumption of physical lessons at schools nationwide by a month to October 3.

It was previously proposed to resume schools from September 1, but the plan to proceed despite prevailing high Covid-19 cases in the country had led to parents and educators expressing concern over the potential risks of doing so.