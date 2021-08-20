Security forces shoot dead two Abu Sayyaf militants in Sandakan

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — Malaysian Security Forces shot dead two Abu Sayyaf militants in Pulau Timbang, Sandakan, early this morning.

The shooting incident is said to have happened around 5am with both security forces and suspects exchanging shots.

It is believed that the suspects are part of the Abu Sayyaf group of which members were killed in a similar incident at Taman Sri Arjuna in Beaufort on May 8 this year.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the incident and said a press conference will be held later today at the Sandakan Police Headquarters. — Borneo Post