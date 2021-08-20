Sabah PN lawmaker supports calls for Sarawak DPM

Sabah Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan is pictured at the Magellan Sutera Resort in Kota Kinabalu September 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 ― Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan said it would be appropriate to have a deputy prime minister from one of the east Malaysian states.

The Keningau MP said a Sarawakian has a good chance of holding the number two post as the state had contributed a significant number of votes to add to the stability of the prime ministership.

“Sarawak had the most to contribute in terms of stability in the selection of a new prime minister. I hope that a Sarawakian can be the DPM.

“They are poised for it,” he said to reporters at a press conference here today.

When asked if there was anyone in particular being considered, Kitingan said that it did not matter to him.

“I just hope the new Cabinet will take into consideration Sabah and Sarawak issues, state and federal relations and our rights as enshrined in the 1963 Malaysian Agreement,” said Kitingan.

Kitingan, who is Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman, said he had supported former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob as the choice for prime minister after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned earlier this month.

Sarawak’s 18 MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak had also supported Ismail Sabri.

“We hope that the political turmoil is now over. A new PM has been identified with a sufficient majority,” he said.

He also said that he hoped that there won’t be any ripple effect from the political fallout between the Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PN.

“I believe our political situation in Sabah is stable and will continue to be. The GRS state government has continuous talks about this and we are confident there won’t be any effect on Sabah,” he said.