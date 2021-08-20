Malay Rulers arrive at Istana Negara to deliberate on next PM (VIDEO)

The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara today, ahead of a meeting to discuss the country’s political situation, including who should be appointed as the next prime minister.

Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah was among the first to arrive at 2.15pm, followed by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah around 10 minutes later.

[Video] Kenderaan rasmi Sultan Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah tiba di Istana Negara pada pukul 2.10pm. pic.twitter.com/lpNlh3aGDF — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 20, 2021

