Malay Rulers arrive at Istana Negara to deliberate on next PM (VIDEO)

Friday, 20 Aug 2021 02:39 PM MYT

BY KEERTAN AYAMANY

The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara today, ahead of a meeting to discuss the country’s political situation, including who should be appointed as the next prime minister.

Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah was among the first to arrive at 2.15pm, followed by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah around 10 minutes later.

 

 

MORE TO COME

