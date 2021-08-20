Dr Sim: Nearly 60pc new Covid-19 cases in Kuching yesterday were fully vaccinated

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Aug 20 ― Nearly 60 per cent of the 291 Covid-19 cases reported in Kuching Division yesterday were fully vaccinated individuals, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“While 172 of the total cases from Kuching have completed both doses of the vaccine, 20 others have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“A total of 97 from Kuching’s total infections yesterday were not eligible for vaccination, and 11 others have not been vaccinated,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said 48 cases of the total infections in Kuching were linked to family clusters, 37 others connected to workplace clusters, and 36 others to social clusters.

He added that 38 other cases were connected to the Medan Niaga Satok Cluster.

“Besides, a total of 161 cases from the total infections in Kuching District were detected through close contact tracing in 143 locations,” he said.

In Samarahan, Dr Sim said 16 of the total 126 cases reported in the district were symptomatic during testing.

While seven cases were connected to the Bandar Riyal Cluster, eight others were detected through active case detection (ACD), he said.

“In Serian, 173 cases of the total 183 reported there were detected through close contact tracing in 50 locations,” he said.

Dr Sim added that 17 of the total cases were symptomatic during testing and one other case was detected through ACD.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 1,206 Covid-19 cases, of which 952 cases or 78.94 per cent were asymptomatic.

Kuching continued to top the infections list with 291 cases followed by Serian (183 cases) and Samarahan (126 cases). ― Borneo Post