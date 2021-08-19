Search continues for missing four after massive flood in Kedah

Kedah Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the search and rescue operation for four victims still missing after a water surge incident in Yan continued today at 8.30am. — Picture from Twitter

ALOR SETAR, Aug 19 ― The search and rescue operation (SAR) for four victims still missing after a water surge incident in Yan, about 40 kilometres from here, continued today at 8.30am.

Kedah Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said three of the missing were among 22 people affected by the incident in Titi Hayun.

“The incident in Titi Hayun involved 22 victims. Sixteen of the victims are safe, two have died, one seriously injured and three more still not found,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohamadul Ehsan said 30 JBPM officers and personnel were involved in the operation, assisted by the police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

He said JBPM received a call about the incident at 4.17pm yesterday and a search and rescue operation started when they arrived at the scene 11 minutes later.

In addition, he said JBPM has also continued searching for another victim in the same incident in Salak Denai in Batu Hampar, Yan involving 20 firemen.

Meanwhile, Mohamadul Ehsan said 19 employees of the Jerai Hill Resort who were trapped at the top of Gunung Jerai could still not be brought down as the road down was still cut off by a landslide. ― Bernama