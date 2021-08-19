Muhyiddin: Dine-ins, non-contact sports allowed for fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in Phase One areas from tomorrow

In a Facebook post, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the decision was made during a special National Security Council meeting, and the easing of restrictions would apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Caretaker Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced additional social and economic freedoms for states under Phase One of the National Recovery Programme (NRP), including dining at restaurants.

In a Facebook post, Muhyiddin said the decision was made during a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting, and the easing of restrictions would apply only to those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“For your information, the considerations made today take into account the positive development of the complete vaccination rate of the adult populations across the country, which has exceeded 50 per cent. This was earlier than previously targeted August 31.

“In addition, the meeting also took note of the positive early developments from the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) in several states namely Labuan, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and states in the Klang Valley,” he said.

MORE TO COME