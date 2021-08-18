PDRM announces transfer of four senior officers effective Sept 20

Supt A Skandaguru of PDRM Corporate Communications said Datuk Sapiai @ Shafien Mamat will retain his position with the rank of police commissioner. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Kelantan police chief DCP Datuk Sapiai @ Shafien Mamat is among four senior Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers involved in a transfer and promotion exercise effective September 20.

Supt A Skandaguru of PDRM Corporate Communications said Sapiai will retain his position with the rank of police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Perlis police chief SAC Datuk Surina Saad will also be promoted to acting deputy police commissioner.

“Bukit Aman Management Department Career Development Division (Human Resource Policy) principal assistant director SAC Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun moves to become Kelantan deputy police chief with the rank of acting deputy police commissioner.

“Other promotions involve Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (Enforcement/Traffic Control/Summon Management) deputy director SAC Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain who will be acting deputy police commissioner in the same position,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama